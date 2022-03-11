March 11, 2022

YET ANOTHER POLITICIZED METRIC FROM YET ANOTHER CORRUPT INSTITUTION: ‘Doomsday Clock’ Will Remain Unchanged Under Biden as Russia Puts Nuclear Arsenal on High Alert: End-of-the-world alarmists ticked clock toward midnight after Trump election. “The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists will not move the time on the infamous “Doomsday Clock” closer to midnight despite a hot war in Europe involving a nuclear power, raising questions about the practices of an institution several legacy media outlets refer to as scientific. When asked by the Washington Free Beacon whether the clock would move forward after citing criteria the organization used in the past, such as armed conflict involving countries with nuclear weapons, a spokesman referred to a March 7 statement from the group saying the time would remain unchanged. Subsequent questions about the organization’s methodology went unanswered.”

Back when I was in law school in the Reagan era, my girlfriend was worried because the “Doomsday Clock” had been advanced. When I pointed out that it was just the opinion of some people at a magazine she was dumbfounded. She was plenty smart — her IQ was like 165, she became a big-deal tax lawyer later — but she had never considered that there was no objective component to this famous metric.