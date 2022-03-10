«
»

March 10, 2022

ON HER KNEES: Kamala Proves the Peter Principle.

(I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, but seriously. The site is the American Thinker. They didn’t think about that headline. And yes, I know what Peter’s principle is. Still.)

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 6:28 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.