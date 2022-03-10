March 10, 2022
ON HER KNEES: Kamala Proves the Peter Principle.
(I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, but seriously. The site is the American Thinker. They didn’t think about that headline. And yes, I know what Peter’s principle is. Still.)
ON HER KNEES: Kamala Proves the Peter Principle.
(I’m sorry, I’m sorry, I’m sorry, but seriously. The site is the American Thinker. They didn’t think about that headline. And yes, I know what Peter’s principle is. Still.)
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.