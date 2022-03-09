March 9, 2022

WELL FOR ONE THING, OUR ESTABLISHMENT DOESN’T ACTUALLY WANT TO WIN: Joel Kotkin: Why We Are Losing at The Great Game. “So, the United States—a country on the verge of becoming the world’s largest gas exporter and self-sufficient in oil—has been forced to beg autocracies in Saudi Arabia and UAE and even Venezuela to bail out America’s angry motorist. So far even this indecent kowtowing is being rebuffed. An opportunity to show American strength and European resolve has collapsed under the weight of energy realities.”

This isn’t happening in spite of the Establishment’s best efforts, but because of them.