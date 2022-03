I AGREE: Why People Born 1955–1964 Aren’t Baby Boomers. I’m technically a Boomer, but I have none of the stereotypical Boomer experience: I never saw Howdy Doody, or I Love Lucy except in reruns, I was 6 during the Summer of Love, I was never at risk of being sent to Vietnam. I was 3 when the Beatles were on the Ed Sullivan Show.