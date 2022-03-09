March 9, 2022

WELL THAT’S STUPID SO YEAH, PROBABLY: The Blob Wants a War.

Let us be clear on this point; a No Fly Zone (NFZ) requires you shoot down aircraft over a specified area. Over Ukraine, what this letter calls for is for us to shoot down Russian aircraft. It says “NATO” but as anyone who served in Afghanistan knows, this will mean the USA, and possibly the United Kingdom with an assist from Denmark and Poland, maybe. That is asking for war. You don’t want a wider European war. No sane person does. These people do, but they are not being honest about it.

They wanted a war in Libya and that was a debacle. But Ukraine is a whole new order of things.

Plus: “I’m sorry, I don’t trust them. After you read the letter, if you still do, I can’t help you. This is such a grabasstic horror show, we’re going to fisk it.”

Also: “Yes, this is the war you and your institutes and think tanks failed to prevent, prepare for, or predict. Why should we think you have a solution now? Seriously, what is your track record?”

It would be nice if we had some leaders around the world who aren’t idiots. We don’t.