March 9, 2022

SELF-CENSORSHIP ON CAMPUS: FACTS VS. NARRATIVE. The Twitterati (an unrepresentative group that nevertheless wields enormous cultural power) lost its mind over the last couple of days after the New York Times published an op-ed (paywalled, sorry!) from a politically liberal college student and recent FIRE intern cogently pointing out that she expected debate at college but instead found it rife with self-censorship. Apparently, making this personal observation, or polling 37,000 college students to prove it (as FIRE did), makes you conservative regardless of your actual principles or beliefs. Is it really so hard to process the idea that a free speech group could actually be serious about defending everyone’s free speech, regardless of viewpoint?