March 9, 2022

THANK GOD HE’S NOT ALIENATING OUR ALLIES LIKE THEY SAID TRUMP DID: Pariahs? Saudis, UAE snub Biden in energy-production plea. “Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates refused to take Biden’s call as he sought increased oil production to help lower gas prices in the US, the Wall Street Journal reports. Ostensibly, the snub relates to a demand for support against Iranian proxy terrorists, but it goes deeper than that on both ends. . . . Biden’s defenders reacted with outrage late yesterday after this news broke. Some demanded an end to US arms sales to both countries and other reprisals, but those apologists have short memories. It was Biden who started this diplomatic-insult cycle by insisting in 2019 that he would turn Saudi Arabia into a ‘pariah’ state over the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in Turkey. Remember this from the Democratic primary debate in Atlanta, via Jim Geraghty?”

The Saudis certainly do. Trump, meanwhile, made them partners for Mideast peace via the Abraham Accords. But hey, the adults are in charge now, right?

