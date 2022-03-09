March 9, 2022

WHAT IS NIH HIDING ABOUT PITTSBURGH BABY EXPERIMENTS? Something very wrong is going on within the National Institutes of Health (NIH), according to Sam Dorman of The Federalist. That is made clear by the way in which officials there are obfuscating — or should I say “covering up” — the NIH’s role in a horrendous series of experiments at the University of Pittsburgh, including live-baby organ harvesting.

The NIH has accomplished much good over the years, but the response to the more than 100 members of Congress who demanded answers about the Pittsburgh horrors reminds of a quip by, I think, John Randolph of Roanoke about an opponent who he said “reminds me of dead fish on the beach in the moonlight that both stinketh and shine.”