THEY LIVE IN LESS OF A BUBBLE: It’s not the GOP the White House has to worry about, it’s local news reporters. “There are stories like this being reported by every local media outlet in the country. It’s a perfect local news story if you think about it. It’s easy to cover and has an impact on almost everyone watching.”

Related, via a reader from Segovia, Texas:

Nice to see Kamala and Nancy getting their share of the credit too, what with International Women’s Day and everything.