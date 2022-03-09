March 9, 2022

THEY MUST BE ON THE FRONT ROOOOW: No, not Bob Uecker of Miller Light fame, but correspondents for CNN, MSNBC, NBC and ABC, which, according to Haley Strack of The Washington Free Beacon and others, are “feverishly recruiting” Jen Psaki.

“The four outlets occupy a majority of the seats in the front row of the briefing room, joined by Fox News, Reuters, and the Associated Press. Psaki came under fire from several other outlets in the room, which accused her of letting the front row dictate the direction of each briefing. Outlets are ‘tired of listening to the front row basically interview Jen for 35 minutes,’ one reporter told Politico,” according to Strack.

BONUS: If you ever wonder which news organizations are in the assigned seats, Strack includes an illustration identifying them. Other news organizations are there, too, but they typically don’t get nearly as many opportunities to ask questions.