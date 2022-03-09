March 9, 2022

NO ONE NEEDS OTHER PEOPLE TO LIBERATE THEM: Are leftists liberating children or preying on them in public school classrooms?

So long as the government stays out of their lives, they can liberate themselves, if they so wish.

Of course, it might not be the way the left wants them to be “liberated.”

I’m going to do a call back to Lloyd Biggle Jr’s “Externally imposed democracy is the worst form of tyranny” (The Still Small Voice of Trumpets.)

In this case, “Externally imposed sexual “liberty” is the worst form of tyranny.”

Hey, lefties, leave the kids alone.