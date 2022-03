SO MUCH THIS: I’m not “Brave”;You’re Just a P—y.

Yes, I know, our embeds can’t do this. And we need our embeds, as things get ugly. And passive, underhanded resistance is still resistance.

But seriously. Not all of you are embeds. Not all of you can reasonably expect to lose job, career or marriages. A lot of you just want to “be nice.”

You can die of being nice, you know?

What did you do when the Junta occupied the US? Because I at the very least didn’t shut up.

What did you do?