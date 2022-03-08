March 8, 2022
A FRIEND COMMENTS: “Domestic oil is the new Ivermectin. I wonder how many ‘fact checks’ this one is gonna get.”
Related: Biden, Maneuvering on Two Fronts Against an Energy Squeeze, Is Courting Disaster, Critics Warn.
A FRIEND COMMENTS: “Domestic oil is the new Ivermectin. I wonder how many ‘fact checks’ this one is gonna get.”
Related: Biden, Maneuvering on Two Fronts Against an Energy Squeeze, Is Courting Disaster, Critics Warn.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.