March 8, 2022

NOTHING TO SEE HERE, MOVE ALONG: Is a “Wheat Crisis” Next as Ukrainian Grain Shipments Halt? Chinese officials warns that nation’s winter wheat condition could be “worst in history”.

Fertilizer shortages are beginning, too, I hear.

