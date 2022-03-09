«
March 9, 2022

GOOD FOR HIM: Scientists must not ‘cower to the latest political ideologies’: Physicist challenges ‘DIE’ dogmas. “Why does it take a Singaporean to remind a bunch of Americans what your foundational values ought to be?”

