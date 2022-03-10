March 10, 2022

THIS IS INTERESTING: High Point University To Open Law School In 2024; Dean Has Been Hired And Will Be Announced In May.

Why another law school? Well, this one sounds like it’s going to be different from the run of the mill: “We tell everybody that we are a God, family, country school and if that bothers you, we respect that, but this may not be the school for you. The more I say that, the more families just beat a path to this institution.”

It’s an underserved niche, to say the least. And hey, if the amenities for faculty are as lavish as they famously are for students at High Point, I might be interested. . . .