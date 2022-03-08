March 8, 2022

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Intellectuals are proving bad for America.

A Vanderbilt University professor recently wrote on Twitter that parents concerned about critical race theory teachings are “ignorant racist[s].” A known scientist who’s served in several scientific policy capacities to combat pollution wrote in one of America’s most esteemed scientific journals, “Scientific American,” that “Science Needs to Face Up to Its Racist History.” An associate professor and director of graduate studies at the University of Rhode Island once tweeted, “Science, statistics, and technology are all inherently racist.” And there’s a growing movement based on faulty, deceptive science pushed by agenda-driven so-called scientists that say, as The Daily Beast wrote in one headline, “Yes, Men Can Have Periods and We Need to Talk About Them.”

It’s getting so the more letters after a person’s name, the stupider the theories to come. Higher education degrees are rapidly becoming the modern illustration of William Shakespeare’s sound and fury, signifying nothing.