March 8, 2022
WELL, THAT’S TOTALLY THE ACTION OF SOMEONE WHO THINKS THEY CAN WIN WITHOUT FRAUD: Dem Operative David Brock To Launch Attack On Republican Election Lawyers: “make them toxic in their communities and in their firms”.
Totally.
