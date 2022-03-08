«
»

March 8, 2022

WELL, THAT’S TOTALLY THE ACTION OF SOMEONE WHO THINKS THEY CAN WIN WITHOUT FRAUD:  Dem Operative David Brock To Launch Attack On Republican Election Lawyers: “make them toxic in their communities and in their firms”.

Totally.

Posted by Sarah Hoyt at 1:00 am
