March 7, 2022

THEY’RE EXPENSIVE, BUT ON THE OTHER HAND THEY’RE NOT VERY GOOD: Watchdog: Unions drive Boston’s roster of $100K+ teacher salaries.

The high wages of teachers in Boston, where nearly 3,000 are paid six-figure salaries, reflects the strength of their union and suggests that a district plagued by “chronic underperformance” may be more geared toward the adults running it than the children it serves, watchdogs say.

A Herald analysis of payroll data found that 2,905 teachers earn more than $100,000 annually, compared to the average per capita income of $44,690 in Boston in 2019, the most recent year for which the U.S. Census Bureau has statistics.

Those teachers earned six figures in a city where 18.9% of the population – about 121,000 of 642,000 people – live below the poverty line, compared to the national average of 12.3%.

David Tuerck, president of the Beacon Hill Institute, which develops economic and statistical models for policy analysis, thinks Boston Public School teachers are overpaid “because of the strength of the teachers unions in Massachusetts.” . . .

“Teaching is a demanding, vitally important calling in our society, and educators should be well compensated,” said Jamie Gass, director of education policy and research at the Pioneer Institute, a Boston-based think tank.

“The problem is that when BPS teachers have excessively high salaries and gold-plated pensions, while the district is defined by chronic underperformance, it looks more like a massive employment system designed to benefit adults than an organization focused on educating schoolchildren,” he continued.