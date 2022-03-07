March 7, 2022
SALENA ZITO ON UKRAINE AND AMERICA: “I have not seen people here in America come together over one thing — no matter what their faith, race or politics are — since Sept. 11, in the way they have with the people of Ukraine.”
SALENA ZITO ON UKRAINE AND AMERICA: “I have not seen people here in America come together over one thing — no matter what their faith, race or politics are — since Sept. 11, in the way they have with the people of Ukraine.”
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.