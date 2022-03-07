March 7, 2022

KAROL MARKOWICZ: Why we must demand that leaders who got COVID wrong admit it and apologize. “The pandemic could be waning, maybe, and the impulse might be to forgive, without any apologies, and forget. We can’t do that. A new variant can easily emerge and the people who have been wrong for two years will go right back to forcing their failed prescriptions on us all. . . . That’s why we need the admission of failure of all of these policies, and who was responsible, before we can move on. Americans must insist on it for our collective future.”