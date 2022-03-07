March 7, 2022

NOT GOOD FOR CRYPTO: Turns out, according to Chuck Ross of the Washington Free Beacon, that the biggest financial supporter of San Francisco’s radical prosecutor, Chesa Boudin, is crypto billionaire Christian Larsen.

Ross also points to a strange angle in this curious relationship: “Larsen and Boudin have found common cause in a controversial initiative to install surveillance cameras across San Francisco. Larsen has funded more than 1,000 surveillance cameras that he hopes will curtail crime in the city. Privacy advocates have criticized Boudin for supporting the initiative. The Electronic Frontier Foundation, a privacy advocacy organization, has said the program would ‘chill free speech and political participation.'”