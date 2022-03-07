«
March 7, 2022

THE KOREANS HAVE IT GOING ON: 2022 Genesis GV70 Review – Redefining the Luxury Standard. Though for all the talk about its fetching appearance it looks pretty much like a Lexus RX clone to me. Which is fine, but hardly earthshaking.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 4:00 pm
