«
»

March 6, 2022

“SMART DIPLOMACY:” Joe Biden Spits on US Allies to Secure a Deal That Makes No Sense.

The deep commitment to an Iran nuclear deal that makes no sense has me convinced that a lot of people are either being bribed or blackmailed.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 11:17 am
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.