SETH BARRETT TILLMAN: The New York Times and Trump: The Same As It Ever Was. “A prosecutor’s revealing confidential grand jury testimony material is, at least, civil contempt of court, if not criminal contempt of court. [See .] One might think that Bragg’s, Pomerantz’s, Dunne’s, their underlings’ or colleagues’, or some judge’s or judicial staff person’s disclosing confidential prosecutorial deliberations and the nature of what information was put before a grand jury was itself the story—or, at least, a story (among others) worth exploring. But, no, that would require some introspection. And we cannot have that at The New York Times.”