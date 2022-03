THE BLESSING (LIKE YOU’VE NEVER HEARD IT BEFORE): Regardless where you are on spiritual issues, this soaring symphonic rendition on HillFaith of “The Blessing” by the Passion City Church is likely to be one.

After all, it’s Sunday, so let yourself enjoy a beautiful musical performance to help clear the mind and prepare for the week ahead. And if you are curious about the origins of “The Blessing,” the C.S. Lewis Institute has it.