March 5, 2022

LAW FACULTY SIDE WITH ANGRY, PRO-CENSORSHIP MOB: U.C. Hastings Faculty Send Letter To Concerned Students. “While the Administration’s statement mentions in passing the pain experienced by communities of color the past two years, it does not discuss the law school’s role in perpetuating the marginalization of our current students. We are aware from conversations with our students of color over the years, and particularly our African American students, that they do not experience UC Hastings as a welcoming learning environment.”

To the extent that this is true and not woke bullshit (probably small) it has nothing to do with Ilya Shapiro or the law school’s late and reluctant endorsement of free speech. If Hastings is really such a racist and unwelcoming environment, its existing faculty should resign en masse. Ultimately, that is their fault. They won’t do this, of course, because they’re not into sacrifice, they’re into posturing.

UPDATE: From the comments at the link: “These professors are backing students who violated the honor code. That’s pretty much incompatible with their position in the university.”