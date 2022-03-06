March 6, 2022

EVERYTHING IS GOING SWIMMINGLY: White House Report Card: Biden divides more as he calls for unity.

This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden winning praise from his fans for renewing the call for unity and mockery from his critics who just don’t buy it.

In his first State of the Union address, the president presented a “unity agenda” that his supporters praised and hoped would lay the groundwork for a comeback for the Democrats and president. He called it “a unity agenda for the nation. We can do these things. It’s within our power. And I don’t see a partisan edge” to its elements.

Critics, however, seized on the more hypocritical elements of his speech and agenda that included, for example, calling for a stronger border with Mexico and bragging on the economy, both of which they see as Biden-created disasters.