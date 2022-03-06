March 6, 2022

MISSING THE TARGET: “Well-meaning retailers across the US and in parts of Europe have been taking vodka brands like Smirnoff and Stolichnaya off the shelves in solidarity with Ukraine, even though those brands no longer have any connection to Russia. Indeed, Stolichnaya went to the trouble of publicly announcing over the weekend that it was definitively NOT a Russian product and was instead a Luxembourg-registered company that makes its spirit in Latvia. . . . The other big “Russian” vodka, Smirnoff, hasn’t been actually Russian since founder Pyotr Smirnov’s son Vladimir legged it from Russia during the 1917 October revolution, which brought the Bolsheviks to power. These days it is part of the Diageo stable and distilled in at least a dozen countries.”

Related: Congratulations, You’re Already Boycotting Russian Vodka. I buy Kore Vodka from Knoxville’s own Post Modern Spirits Distilling when I can get it, or Lukosowa from Poland, or Wheatley. Though I’m not a huge vodka guy in general, unlike certain cobloggers.