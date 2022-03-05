March 5, 2022

WELL, HE SHOULDN’T BE: Biden not trusted on secret Iran deal: Poll.

America does not trust President Joe Biden’s effort to negotiate a secret new Iran nuclear deal, fears it more than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and would support a military strike on the enemy nation’s facilities, according to an expansive new survey provided to Secrets.

On the issue of having confidence in Biden’s talks, including with Russian President Vladimir Putin, 52% said they don’t “trust” the administration to cut a deal that will prevent Iran from getting nuclear weapons. Just 32% do.And in a timely question in the McLaughlin & Associates survey, 63% believe that providing Iran a path to building the weapons is a bigger threat to the United States than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine (at 21%).