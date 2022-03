THIS IS PRETTY MUCH THE THESIS OF BEN BARTON’S NEW BOOK: “But what if we could find the 9 biggest brains in the law field and make a Supreme Court out of them? We might discover they make terrible Justices.” He thinks we should have justices with more diverse backgrounds and more life experience. I think he’s right.

His book is The Credentialed Court: Inside the Cloistered, Elite World of American Justice. It ships in four days.