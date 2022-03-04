March 4, 2022

TO BE FAIR, ANY MOVE INVOLVING KAMALA IS EITHER DISASTROUS, OR LAUGHABLE: Biden White House on the Verge of Making Disastrous Move with Kamala Harris. “Bench this woman, please. For the sake of our intelligence and human civilization, just put her back into the cardboard box from whence she came. She has failed on the border. She failed in boosting COVID vaccination rates. Harris is a walking failure, who bleeds staff and fosters a toxic work environment. She doesn’t do the work and she doesn’t read the briefings her staff prepare for her, so she doesn’t look like an idiot. She botched the talking points about the sanctions slapped against Russia in the aftermath of their invasion of Ukraine. And now, the White House wants to send her to Poland? Does she even know where that is on the map?”

Plus: “Also, let’s just be frank here. Biden can’t go on this trip because he can’t do it. He’s too old, slow, and stupid. He might fall down the stairs for all to see. He could have a diarrhea of the mouth incident in front of the foreign press there, which could lead to missiles being launched. He already struggles with the softball questions from the White House press corps here. These people are going to get us all killed.”