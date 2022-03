NO. THE MONEY BEING USED AGAINST THEM IS THE MONEY NOT GOING TO DEVELOP NATIONAL SOURCES OF OIL: Ukrainian Climate Scientist: “The money that’s invested in fossil fuels, they’re using against us”.

Or for that matter not used to build new nuclear plants. “Climate scientist” is the new term for “brain impaired” I swear.

The fact that the Russians have funded green parties abroad doesn’t help this equation.