March 4, 2022

WORTH READING: Ukrainian masterstroke of psych warfare; selected background reading; a few observations.

Interesting times. Once more, I must remind whichever of you mad lads (and ladies) created a time machine, and went back in time stomping on butterflies that he/she is not in fact a genius. And I want to have a talk with him/her, prontito. I have a chancla*, and I’m not afraid to use it. Be told.

*Yes, the Portuguese have the same thing, only chancla is chinelo. Which apparently no one can translate in the US.