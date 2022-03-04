«
»

March 4, 2022

ANALYSIS: TRUE. Joe Biden is in denial: Americans have lost faith in his leadership. But he shows no desire to win them back.

UPDATE: From a friend: “This is what happens when you order a President through the mail.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 9:34 am
