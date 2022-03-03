March 3, 2022

I’M SORRY, BUT “PIRATES” IS AN OFFENSIVE AND HURTFUL TERM. WE PREFER “PRIVATEERS.” Calling all pirates: This US lawmaker wants you to seize Russian vessels. “On Monday, Rep. Lance Gooden, R-Texas, introduced to Congress a bill which, if passed, would authorize the president of the United States to issue letters of marque and reprisal to seize Russian property.”

Traditionally, you could issue letters of marque and reprisal without an official state of war existing, which describes the present situation — though some asset seizures aimed at non-state entities are looking perilously like wartime measures.