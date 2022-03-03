March 3, 2022

WELL: $1 million bounty on Putin offered by Russian businessman: The Russian entrepreneur said the Russian president came to power by “blowing up apartment buildings in Russia.” Well, that does seem to be the case.

UPDATE: A friend writes: “It starts. Oligarchs and Lukoil, but I repeat myself. Hate to be melodramatic, but it kind feels like, Putin dangling from a lamppost, or we all burn. Has there ever been a simpler answer to the wretched rubik’s cube of human events? Kill the fucker, and we all go back to … whatever normal was at last check.”

Well, I guess it would be fair: Volodymyr Zelensky survives three assassination attempts in days.

President Zelensky has survived at least three assassination attempts in the past week, The Times has learnt. Two different outfits have been sent to kill the Ukrainian president — mercenaries of the Kremlin-backed Wagner group and Chechen special forces. Both have been thwarted by anti-war elements within Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB). Wagner mercenaries in Kyiv have sustained losses during their attempts and are said to have been alarmed by how accurately the Ukrainians had anticipated their moves. A source close to the group said it was “eerie” how well briefed Zelensky’s security team appeared to be.

If the FSB is stabbing Putin in the back figuratively, there’s a good chance it may happen literally. Assuming, of course, that these reports are true. But even if they’re not, Putin will be forced to take them seriously. Even if they’re false, they may simply be a few days early.