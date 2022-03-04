March 4, 2022

LIKE MORAL VICTORIES AND ACTUAL VICTORIES, MORAL DEFEATS ARE LESS IMPORTANT THAN ACTUAL DEFEATS. Russia has suffered a crushing moral defeat. And Russians know it.

I am surprised to see the amount of open protest against Putin, though. “Others are pursuing subtler forms of protest in the hope they won’t result in immediate arrest. Some are covering Moscow’s walls with the simple, straightforward call: “No to war.” (The messages are scrubbed away by officials, only to reappear overnight.)”

Sounds like some stickers I’ve seen.