March 4, 2022

MARINE CORPS LAUNCHES NEW LITTORAL REGIMENTS. “In our war games the Chinese player finds it very difficult to track down these platoons.” Well, if it comes to that, let’s hope it’s not just that way in our war games.

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:00 am
