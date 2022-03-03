«
»

March 3, 2022

HMM: Revolt among Russian Orthodox clerics over Putin’s Ukraine war? Update: Growing? “The head of the Russian Orthodox Church still supports Putin, but 176 of his clerics now have publicly declared their opposition to the war.”

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 12:21 pm
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.