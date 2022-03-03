March 3, 2022
HMM: Revolt among Russian Orthodox clerics over Putin’s Ukraine war? Update: Growing? “The head of the Russian Orthodox Church still supports Putin, but 176 of his clerics now have publicly declared their opposition to the war.”
