March 3, 2022

AND WHAT IF IT’S TRUE? That’s the question raised by Erik Manning’s concise video presentation on HillFaith of five points of evidence for a literal resurrection of Jesus Christ. Why is that important? Because if it’s false, then so is the whole Christian faith thing, as our secular media and culture continually claim. And as Dostoevsky told us, without God, everything is possible, including genocide. But if it’s true …

UPDATE: Well, that was embarrassing. Thanks to Bill Smith for pointing out it was not that crazy German who said without God everything is possible, but rather that crazy Russian. Excuse me while I put another cup of coffee on the Kuerig.