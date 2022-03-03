March 3, 2022

UKRAINE: Ukraine jets hit Russian column; Russia has used thermobarics, Ukraine military says. Plus, from a U.S. spokesman: “We are also picking up signs that they’re having problems feeding their troops, that they’re not only running out of gas, but they are running out of food.”

Usual disclaimers about war information apply.

Meanwhile, you can’t trust this from a U.S. diplomat:

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. envoy to the United Nations, confirmed the Russians have used thermobaric weapons, also known as vacuum bombs. “We have seen videos of Russian forces moving exceptionally lethal weaponry into Ukraine which has no place on the battlefield,” the U.S. envoy to the U.N., Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told the General Assembly, according to The Hill. “That includes cluster munitions and vacuum bombs, which are banned under the Geneva Convention.”

Cluster bombs and thermobaric weapons are not banned by the Geneva Conventions, which predate both, and the United States employs both kinds of weapons. You might try to argue that use of these weapons against civilian targets is somehow a violation of the laws of war, but to the (questionable) extent that that is true, it’s just as true for any other weapon, depending on how it’s employed.