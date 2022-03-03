March 3, 2022

THERE IS ACTUALLY A METHOD TO THEIR BIZARRE MADNESS: Senator Lisa Murkowski Comes Out in Favor of Even Higher Gas Prices in Order to Adequately Punish Russia.

It’s just based on the fact that they know so many things that just ain’t so. And they never question them. Take Murky, for instance (an appropriate nickname for a Marxist in GOP clothing.) Like the rest of her lefty friends, she thinks the only thing — no, seriously, the only thing — between us and completely sustainable energy that doesn’t pollute, is lack of demand for that energy.

So, by raising prices on gas, they create demand for unicorn farts. The unicorn farts appear. Tada, magic fairy tale, and everyone live happily ever after.

It’s not irrational if you buy their premises. Of course, if you buy their premises you’ve probably been mixing amphetamines into your candy corn for years and should try to slow down a little.