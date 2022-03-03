«
March 3, 2022

CONFLICT OF INTEREST: Academics say Biden SCOTUS nominee should recuse herself in Harvard admissions case. “A number of legal experts within academia have told The College Fix that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden’s nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court should, if confirmed, recuse herself from a lawsuit challenging Harvard University’s controversial admissions policy. Since 2016, Jackson has sat on the Harvard Board of Overseers, one of the school’s two governing boards.”

