March 2, 2022

REALCLEARINVESTIGATIONS: Correction, Mr. President: It’s a Deadly Pandemic of the Vaccinated Too. “Despite promises from President Biden and top health officials that COVID-19 vaccines would prevent severe illness, death, and perhaps even transmission of the virus, data indicate that thousands of Americans are dying from the illness even after having been vaccinated.”

This doesn’t mean the vaccines are worthless, though they’re clearly underperforming. But it does indicate that the sort of moral-absolutist language deployed by our betters is unscientific misinformation.