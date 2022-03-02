March 2, 2022

A GUN BEHIND EVERY BLADE OF GRASS: The Ukrainian People’s Struggle Reminds Us Why We Need the Second Amendment.

If Russia thinks that the Ukraine is tough going, perhaps they shouldn’t even consider touching the USA. In fact, don’t even think about us, Ivan. Because you don’t have enough nukes. And our gun industry is going brrrrrrrt so hard that you should be able to feel it in Moscow. Heck, the guns we’ve lost while taking them for jaunts on our lakes and rivers and streams are more than you can even think of in your most sanguinary moments. And if those aren’t enough, our kids spend their waking hours day dreaming of 3-d printable guns.

Ignore America. The rest of the world might buy your bullsh*t. With us? It’s no sale all the way. Yes, I know what the Junta has told you. Look at the collective derpiness of them. Would you trust these people to tie their own shoes without help? I assure you though that’s not America. In America we keep our demented, stupid and delusional in DC. The rest of the country will make you think the thing with Ukraine was a picnic for kiddies, in the park.

Ignore the encouragement of the Junta. We do.