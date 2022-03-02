March 2, 2022

IF IT TURNS INTO ONE, IT WON’T BE WHAT THE PEOPLE RUNNING IT THINK: Is This World War III?

Look, this is the distraction war. Our crazy cakes globalists and their buddies abroad have locked us down, conducted campaigns of intimidation and terror against the people they govern, curtailed our ancient liberties, and when all of this failed, they came up with a jolly war, so they can declare a state of emergency, suppress all opposition and finally, finally impose their great reset.

The only question is whether Putin is in on it, or they just baited him into attacking Ukraine. (Which wouldn’t be incredibly difficult.)

A secondary question is if the world is made of cheese in their world. When this too falls apart, are they actually going to nuke us for being bad, bad proles who don’t conform to the constructs in their indoctrinated little heads? Stay tuned. It’s not out of the question.