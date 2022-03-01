March 1, 2022

AMATEURS STUDY TACTICS, PROFESSIONALS STUDY LOGISTICS:

Here’s an article from last year on Russian logistics. “The Russian army does not have enough trucks to meet its logistic requirement more than 90 miles beyond supply dumps.” The supply dumps don’t appear to be up to snuff either.

UPDATE: From the comments: “I suspect a lot of the Russian army really doesn’t want to fight the Ukranians and is spending a lot of energy trying to figure out how to plausibly make their equipment fail so they don’t get executed.”

Plus, now they’re saying Russia will take Kyiv in 4-6 weeks? Not long ago it was going to be 4-6 days. If it takes 4-6 weeks, I think Putin has real problems.

ANOTHER UPDATE: Thoughts from Bill Roggio, who’s a smart, experienced guy.