March 2, 2022

InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.
NUKES: A closer look at Russia’s nuclear arsenal—and the rest of the world’s: There are an estimated 12,700 nuclear warheads on Earth. Here’s which countries have them, and what it means for Russia to have put their nuclear forces on high alert.
As an Amazon Associate,
I earn from qualifying purchases.