March 1, 2022

WELL, ANYONE WHO’D MARRY VINDMAN HAS TO BE CRAZY: Alexander Vindman’s Wife Delivers a Psychotic Statement for the Ages.

Where do you start in responding to something like that? I suppose one could zero in on how sick it is to bring Rep. Elise Stefanik’s newborn baby into a petty political fight. I don’t care how much you disagree with someone, leave their kids alone. Rachel Vindman deciding to use a baby (that isn’t hers, mind you) as a political prop for her ridiculous rant is psychotic behavior. Have some boundaries, for cripes sake.

Then there’s the idea that Stefanik has “blood” on her hands regarding people dying in Ukraine. What exactly is the basis for that claim? That because the congresswoman didn’t vote to impeach Donald Trump, that caused the current war we are seeing? That makes no sense whatsoever. After eight years of Barack Obama and Joe Biden sending Ukraine blankets, it was Trump who sent lethal aid to the vulnerable nation.

How would impeaching Trump improve the military readiness of Ukraine? By what evidence would it have resulted in more military aid being sent? Rachel Vindman doesn’t address those logical inconsistencies, because again, she’s obviously freaking nuts.